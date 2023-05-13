Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engaged! Cousin Priyanka Chopra Stuns In a Ruffled Sari At The Ceremony

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are engaged! The couple got engaged amidst much fanfare in presence of their close friends and family in Delhi this evening. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot.

One of the most anticipated guests at wedding, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka chopra, made a stunning appearance in a lime green ruffled sari. Check out the post here:

Earlier in the day, the Citadel star was spotted making her way out of the Delhi airport. She sported brown co-ords with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. Yesterday, a photo of Priyanka Chopra from the airport in London went viral. The actress was seen posing with a fan.

Meanwhile, Parineeti took to her Instagram to share pictures with Raghav Chadha from the engagement. “Everything I prayed for.. I said yes!" she captioned a series of beautiful pictures. Check it out here:

top videos

According to reports, the duo first crossed paths at the London School of Economics and developed a friendship. Congratulations are in order for the lovely betrothed couple.