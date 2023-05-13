Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: 5 Photos That Show They Are Head Over Heels in Love

Rumours of Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have been going around for a while now. The two are set to put all speculation to rest and will reportedly get engaged on Saturday, May 13. Paparazzo accounts have reported that Parineeti’s home in Bandra is all decked up to mark the celebration. The engagement will purportedly be held in Delhi. Priyanka Chopra has also landed in Delhi to attend the engagement ceremony.

While we wait for Raghav and Parineeti to make their first appearance as an engaged couple, their appearances this year has convinced fans that the couple is head over heels for each other.

Airport glimpses:

Fan accounts never stop gushing over Parineeti and Raghav when they are spotted together. The duo looked uber cool when they were captured at the Mumbai airport recently. Parineeti looked gorgeous in an all red-ethnic outfit while Raghav was dressed in a black shirt and tan trousers. Raghav couldn’t take his eyes off her.

Date nights:

Parineeti and Raghav wore matching black outfits when they were out on dinner in Mumbai earlier this week. The image was shared by Instagram user Celebsspots. Raghav was seen following Parineeti’s lead as the paparazzi took their photos.

Sports dates:

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadda on a match date today.#PBKSvMI #Ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/Tt6d4ePyTq— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 3, 2023

Parineeti was spotted watching an Indian Premier League game with Raghav Chadha. The Ishaqzaade star and the AAP MP were present at the game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Mohali earlier this month.

Parineeti and Raghav’s first public date:

The duo were twinning in white outfits when they were spotted at a restaurant in March. Though both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seem reluctant to interact with journalists regarding their relationship status, their photos together always delight their followers.

Parineeti and Raghav cannot take their eyes off each other:

Parineeti was seen at the airport with the AAP leader. The Hasee Toh Phasee star aced the casual and chic airport look in her black top and blue jeans, which she layered with a black jacket. Raghav Chadha once again complemented Parineeti’s outfit with a tan shirt and blue jeans.

Reports claim that Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement will be attended by close friends and family only. The ceremony, which is set to be held in full Punjabi style, will be at the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place.

Raghav and Parineeti studied at the London School of Economics and have known each other for a while. Earlier, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora had claimed that the duo were all set to tie the knot. Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu also sent his best wishes to the two.