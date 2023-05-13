Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Friends to Wedding Prep, Look at Their Relationship Timeline

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13. The speculation around their engagement grew stronger after a paparazzo account shared a video showing Parineeti’s house in Mumbai, decked like a beautiful bride. In the now viral clip, Parineeti’s balcony can be seen decorated with spectacular lights. It is being said that approximately 150 guests will be marking their attendance at the engagement ceremony of the actress with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. This will comprise their close friends and relatives. The two sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together publicly on numerous occasions. Ahead of their reported engagement ceremony, let’s take a look at their relationship timeline.

While they made sure to remain tight-lipped about their speculated relationship, Parineeti and Raghav first piqued the media’s interest when the couple stepped out for lunch on March 23. Well, this left all curious about what’s cooking, as it was their second public appearance together, after they joined each other for dinner on March 22, at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, both Raghav and Parineeti have known each other since their college days, as the two are graduates of the London School of Economics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴘᴀʀɪɴᴇᴇᴛɪ ⁽ˢʰᵉ ᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷˢ⁾ 💜 (@parineeti.chopra.love)

For their first dinner, both Parineeti and Raghav were seen twining in white, as they were spotted at Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian. Casually dressed Raghav and Parineeti were seen smiling at the paps, who didn’t bat an eyelid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, it was their second meeting just next that made everyone wonder. On March 23, Parineeti in all black and Raghav sporting casuals, stepped out to have lunch together. This made the buzz about what was going on between the two grow louder.

After sending their fans into a frenzy, Raghav returned to Delhi. And when he was quizzed about Parineeti, the politician was seen blushing and had a big smile on his face. If that is not enough hint, the leader was heard saying, “Aap Rajneeti pe sawaal kariye, Parineeti pe na kariye.” But honestly, his face that turned red, gave it all away.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR— Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

The sure-shot giveaway that confirmed their relationship was AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s congratulatory tweet for the duo. This further sparked the Roka rumours among their fans. The AAP MP wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

If this is not enough, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted enjoying the Mumbai Indian versus Punjab Kings IPL match on May 3. And yet again they were seen twinning, but this time it was in all black. All in all the way the two are looking at each other surely, says enough.

top videos

And just ahead of their reported engagement, Raghav and Parineeti were spotted at the Mumbai airport on May 9.

After so many public appearances, all eyes are surely awaiting to see if Parineeti and Raghav make their relationship official on May 13.