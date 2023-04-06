Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to Get Engaged on April 10? Actor Blushes As She's Back from Delhi

Parineeti Chopra was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. The actress was coming back from Delhi, where she had reportedly gone to meet Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha ahead of their rumoured engagement. Parineeti couldn’t stop blushing as she was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport.

The actress was wearing a long red sweater and black leather pants. She teamed up her outfit with black boots. If Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani is to be believed then, Parineeti and Raghav are likely to get engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on April 10.

Parineeti seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her recent cute Instagram gesture. Raghav Chadha recently shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities. He was also seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them in the video. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video. What grabbed our attention was the cheesy comments from the duo’s fans under the post. One user wrote, “Raghav + Parineeti = Ragneeti." Another one wrote, “When are you announcing the wedding date?" “Get married soon. You both look good together," a third user commented.

Raghav also broke his silence on their romance rumours. He was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab.” If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News