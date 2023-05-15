Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Fell Head Over Heels On Set Of This Film; Love Story REVEALED

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13. The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Rumours of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. However, if a report in ETimes is to believed then the couple’s love story began last year. The sparks flew between Parineeti and Raghav on the sets of Chamkila. Parineeti was apparently shooting in Punjab for the film and Raghav had gone on the set to meet her as a friend. The two eventually fell in love.

For the unversed, Raghav and Parineeti have known each other for a very long time. According to multiple reports, the duo studied together in London School of Economics.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of their engagement on social media along with a series of stunning photos of them from the ceremony. The couple also stepped out to pose for the paparazzi soon after getting engaged.

Parineeti Chopra stunned in a gorgeous all-white salwar suit, while Raghav looked handsome in a matching kurta pajama. Raghav held Parineeti close as they posed for the paparazzi. In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Raghav couldn’t take his eyes off Parineeti, even as the paparazzi teased him by calling him “jiju".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.