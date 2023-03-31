Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding Is Happening, Harrdy Sandhu Confirms; Wishes Couple

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s marriage is indeed “happening," according to Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu. Harrdy said that he is glad that Parineeti is “finally getting settled in life". Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu worked together in the 2022 spy-thriller Code Name: Tiranga.

“I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck," he said during an interview with DNA. Harrdy also revealed that they would discuss about marriage when they were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga. “When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.'"

Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted together at Delhi airport on Wednesday night, adding fuel to their wedding rumours. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been making headlines for the past few days. As per multiple media reports, Parineeti is likely to tie the knot with the politician “very soon". Amid the strong wedding buzz, Raghav and Parineeti were clicked together at the Delhi airport.

As per a report in the news agency ANI, Parineeti avoided the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and hurriedly entered the car. She was dressed in an all-black outfit. Though Parineeti and Raghav have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora recently congratulated them for their “union".

A close friend of the Chopra family has revealed that Parineeti and Raghav are committed to their union, but the final ceremony is yet to be done.

Raghav recently broke his silence on their romance rumours. On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab.” If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

