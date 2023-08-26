Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple Ahead Of Their Wedding Next Month; Watch

Parineeti Chopra was spotted offering prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain with fiance and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday. While Parineeti looked royal in a pink saree with gold detailing, Raghav wore a yellow dhoti with green lining. The visit comes ahead of their wedding, which will reportedly be held next month on September 25 in Rajasthan. According to reports, the wedding preps have begun in full force.

Bombay Times quoted a source as saying, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September."

#WATCH | MP: AAP MP Raghav Chadha and his fiancee, actor Parineeti Chopra offer prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain pic.twitter.com/cn6ZuJzAPp— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

The report claimed that while Parineeti and Raghav will get married in Rajasthan, they will also hold a reception in Gurgaon. Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the couple’s parents have already begun taste-testing menus at several hotels in Gurgaon.

Parineeti recently spoke to Bridal Asia Magazine and shared what love meant to her. Calling herself a “practical" romantic, she said that her idea of love is inspired by the relationship that her mother Reena Chopra and father Pawan Chopra share.

She said, “My idea of love came from my parents; that’s the only love I know and understand. To me, love means undying loyalty, standing by each other in tough times, and most importantly, the absolute freedom to be yourself." “For me, real feelings are what matter, not crazy gestures. I always wanted a person who would be downright real with me," she added.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May this year in an intimate ceremony held in Delhi. The ceremony was also attended by Parineeti’s cousin and global superstar Priyanka Chopra.