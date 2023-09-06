Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Have A Week-Long Wedding Celebrations In Udaipur?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in a private ceremony in May this year. Ever since their engagement, there have been speculations that the duo will get married later this year in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. As per the latest report, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will marry later this month, and the wedding ceremonies will take place at the Leela Palace and the Oberoi Udaivilas on September 23 and 24.

A report by The Hindustan Times claimed that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding will be a week-long event, and even though the actress has an hectic schedule at work, “She’s been planning the wedding day in, day out." Further, the report mentioned that the wedding festivities are expected to start on September 17 and that the main wedding and other functions will be held at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. A source told the publication, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24." Additionally, there are plans for the guests to indulge in tourist activities as well.

Meanwhile, the couple has not compromised on security either. The source mentioned, “As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Before this, the two had never publicly discussed their relationship, but reportedly, the duo has known each other for several years. The duo studied together at the London School of Economics.

Some time back, Parineeti shared a slew of pictures from her engagement ceremony and mentioned how she knew Raghav Chadha was “the one" for her. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together, and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is about two prominent Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.