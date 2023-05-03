Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Watch PBKS vs MI IPL Match In Mohali Amid Engagement Rumours; Pic Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating rumours are all over the news. They are reportedly going to get married this year but there is no confirmation from either side. Amid this, a picture of them enjoying an IPL match in Mohali is going viral on social media.

The picture, shared on a fan page, shows Parineeti and Raghav at the stadium and enjoying Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. Both are twinning in a black colour outfits and look very happy in each other’s company. The actress is not wearing any makeup and is looking very pretty. Well, earlier it was reported that the couple is getting engaged on May 13. According to media reports, Parineeti and Raghav already had a Roka ceremony in April.

On Tuesday also the actress was spotted in the city when shutterbugs asked her when is the marriage. The actress, however, did not answer and just walk away.

Take a look at the picture here:

Parineeti’s dating rumours started after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on a dinner outing earlier this year. However, the actress has remained tight-lipped about the same. Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu also confirmed and told DNA, “I am very happy that it is finally happening. I wish her I wish you the best.” Hardy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. He said, “Yes, I called him and congratulated him."

Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, is a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and currently a member of Parliament. He has been actively involved in politics and has been vocal about his views on various issues.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

