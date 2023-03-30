Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding Rumours: Did Rakhi Sawant Just Confirm Their Marriage?

Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for the past couple of days for her alleged romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Ever since she was spotted with the politician at a restaurant a couple of days back and their pictures went viral, it has been speculated that the two are all set to tie the knot soon. In fact, it is also said that their families have met and there will be an intimate roka ceremony for the couple. It was just yesterday when Parineeti ‘blushed’ when a pap asked her reaction to her wedding rumors with Raghav. And now, it seems we just got another confirmation on the alleged couple’s rumoured wedding.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant is seen interacting with the media and soon after she was asked about her reaction to Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding rumors, she said in Hindi, “Wow, Raghav Chadha is going to get married to Parineeto Chopra, I’m so happy. One of the sisters would stay in India (in reference to Priyanka Chopra). It’s so nice."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours. As per multiple media reports, the Bollywood actress is likely to tie the knot with the politician soon. Amid the strong wedding buzz, Parineeti has seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her cute Instagram gesture.

Raghav Chadha on Wednesday shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities. He was also seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them in the video. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video.

This comes after Parineeti was asked about her wedding rumours with Raghav when she was clicked at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. While the actress avoided the question, she seemed to be blushing and smiling. Before stepping into the car, the actress thanked the paparazzi. Watch:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car.

Raghav recently broke his silence on their romance rumours. On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab.” If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

