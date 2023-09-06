Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s Reception Invite Goes Viral Amid Wedding Rumours; Check Here

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are one of the most adorable couples currently. They have been in the news ever since their dating rumours started. Well, in May both exchanged rings. There are reports that the wedding will be taking place in Udaipur this year and amid this, their reception card has gone viral on social media. In no time it caught everyone’s attention as it mentions that it is taking place on September 30 in Chandigarh. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

The card has been shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle. The wedding reception invitation card looks simple and classy. The card has a rose-gold coloured motif design. The Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding invitation card reads, “With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri. P.N. Chadha ji Smt. Vimla Chadha Smt. Usha and Shri H.S. Sachdeva Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son, Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena and Pawan Chopra on 30th September, 2023, Taj Chandigarh.”

Earlier in the day, a report by The Hindustan Times claimed that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding will be a week-long event. Further, the report mentioned that the wedding festivities are expected to start on September 17 and that the main wedding and other functions will be held at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. A source told the publication, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24." Additionally, there are plans for the guests to indulge in tourist activities as well.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Before this, the two had never publicly discussed their relationship, but reportedly, the duo has known each other for several years. The duo studied together at the London School of Economics.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is about two prominent Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.