Parineeti Chopra Reacts To Pics Of Her At Priyanka-Nick Sangeet And Her Own Roka; Goes 'Oooof Life'

The latest pic of Priyanka Chopra at her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony is winning hearts. Parineeti, who recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a private ceremony in New Delhi, shared pictures from the event on Monday along with a heartfelt message. Priyanka Chopra, global star and cousin of Parineeti, made a special appearance at the ceremony after flying in from the USA. One of the photos features Priyanka putting vermillion on the forehead of her future brother-in-law, Raghav Chadha, as part of roka rituals.

Sharing a bunch of happy and candid pictures with her family, Parineeti wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home."

Now, Parineeti has taken to Instagram to share pictures from Priyanka Chopra wedding from December, 2018. Shared by a fan club, it’s a collage of Parineeti, presumably at the the NickYanka sangeet five years back, putting haldi on brother-in-law Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra putting vermillion on Raghav Chadha at his roka. Parineeti captioned it, “Oooof. Life," hinting at how life takes a turn in mere five years. She also tagged Priyanka and Nick on the stories. Another collage features pictures of Parineeti and Priyanka hugging each other at their respective big days!

The grand wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Rajasthan was nothing short of opulent. The star-studded event took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace, with the couple exchanging vows in both traditional Indian and Western ceremonies, creating a fusion of cultures and a memorable celebration of love. And five years later, it was Parineeti who found the love of her life! She and Raghav Chadha got engaged amidst much fanfare in presence of their close friends and family in Delhi a little over a week back.