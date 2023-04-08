Parineeti Chopra Relates To Her Sister Priyanka Chopra’s 'Lazy London Day'

Parineeti Chopra Can Relate To Her Sister Priyanka Chopra’s 'Lazy London Day'

Speculations are rife that Parineeti Chopra is soon going to get engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The fans and paparazzi are trying to decipher every minuscule detail about Parineeti’s outings and airport spotting. Her latest Instagram post straight from London might yet again send the fans into a tizzy. Amid the speculations of an early April engagement ceremony in Delhi, Parineeti flew to London. In fact, her actress-sister Priyanka Chopra too is in the same city and the siblings posted identical posts. On their respective Instagram stories, they shared nothing but their desire to laze around in the home of Big Ben.

Priyanka shared an Instagram story showing a part of her room. We can see a white bed, some pillows neatly stacked in a corner, drawn curtains and a TV screen. The caption reads, “Nothing is going to be achieved today”, with an added sleeping and bed emoticon. Parineeti instantly related to this story and shared the snap of a view from her bedroom. Interestingly, we can see a similar white bed, a glimpse of the London cityscape and a hint of Parineeti casually lazing on the bed. She echoed the Desi Girl by captioning the picture as, “Sameee mimi didi same.” For the unversed, Parineeti famously calls her cousin Priyanka Chopra ‘Mimi didi.’

Those who follow Priyanka Chopra on social media Priyanka Chopra having a lazy London day. [/caption]might already know the purpose of her London visit. The actress is currently on a spree of promoting her US web drama, Citadel. She kickstarted it from her homeland Mumbai and is planning to spread the word in a few more cities. However, the Instagram post certainly indicates that the global star needed a break from her hectic schedule. On the other hand, it is yet unclear why Parineeti has flown to London amid all the engagement hoopla.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra recently wrapped up her upcoming film, Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. Parineeti’s character is known as Amarjot Kaur in this movie. The film has been shot in Punjab. She recently shared a few pictures from her shoot diaries with the gratitude note, “The best human, the best director. Imtiaz sir - Thankyou for making me your Amarjot.. Thankyou for letting me surrender. @imtiazaliofficial. Diljit - I love you my sabse accha dost! Ab kiske saath gaungi main? @diljitdosanjh. Thankyou mera Chamkila crew. You were the best. This film was my meditation.”

What’s cooking between the Chopra sisters? Their upcoming posts might tell. Stay tuned.

