Parineeti Chopra Returns To Work Days After Her Engagement, Netizens Call Her 'Mrs Chadha'⁩

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement was a momentous occasion filled with joy, love, and anticipation. The couple, renowned in their respective fields, decided to take their relationship to the next level, by exchanging rings surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers on May 13 in Delhi’s Kapurthala House. With every click and scroll, the magic of their special day came alive, leaving their fans gushing with excitement. The actress is back in Mumbai and was recently papped outside an office.

On Thursday, a paparazzo handle captured Parineeti Chopra getting out of a car. She wore a white outfit and paired it with a short denim jacket. She also donned funky shades. The Ishaqzaade actress stopped momentarily and greeted the paps by smiling and waving to them. She also struck some poses before heading inside.

Check out the video here:

Fans as usual were excited to see Parineeti in her elements. One of them commented, “To Be Mrs Chaddha" Another one wrote,"Pretty(with heart eyes emojis)". Someone else said, “Raghav Sir balancing his Rajneeti and Parineeti all together." A fan also stated, “Looking gorgeous!"

The engagement party of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra was nothing short of a memorable extravaganza. To make their special day even more magical, they extended an invitation to the renowned singer Mika Singh, who graced the occasion with his soulful voice. Post the occasion, another delightful video emerged, capturing a heartwarming moment between the couple. In this clip, the couple was seen dancing together, as Mika Singh sang his popular wedding track, Gal Mitthi Mitthi.

To announce the big news to the world, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their social media accounts and shared identical posts that melted hearts across the virtual realm. With synchronised words and heartfelt emotions, they beautifully expressed their joy and excitement about embarking on this new chapter together. “Everything I prayed for… I said yes,” wrote Parineeti Chopra, while Raghav Chadha captioned his post as, “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!”

In another post, after their intimate engagement, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took a moment to express their gratitude to their fans, family members, and even the media personnel who made their special day even more memorable. With words brimming with appreciation and warmth, they acknowledged the love and support they received from all quarters.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila which is the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The real-life story will see Dosanjh playing the titular role. The music for the biopic has been composed by the music maestro AR Rahman. It marks Ali’s fourth collaboration with the composer after Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015).