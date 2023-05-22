Parineeti Chopra FINALLY REVEALS How She Fell In Love With Raghav Chadha: 'One Breakfast...'

Parineeti Chopra has finally revealed how she fell in love with her fiancé Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13.

In a new post on her Instagram account, Parineeti shared that she knew Raghav was “the one" after they met over breakfast. Sharing a series of unseen photos from her engagement ceremony, Parineeti wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Rumours of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. However, a report in ETimes suggested that the couple’s love story began last year. The sparks flew between Parineeti and Raghav on the sets of Chamkila. Parineeti was apparently shooting in Punjab for the film and Raghav had gone on the set to meet her as a friend. The two eventually fell in love.

For the unversed, Raghav and Parineeti have known each other for a very long time. According to multiple reports, the duo studied together in London School of Economics.

top videos

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.