Parineeti Chopra Says 'I Don't Want A Husband Like My Father' In Viral Video

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have been trending after they announced their engagement which took place in New Delhi last week. The couple issued a joint statement, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Amid this, a video has been going viral in which the actress is seen talking about what qualities she needs in her future husband but she does not want him to be like her father.

In the video, shared by motivationa.letter on Instagram, we can see Parineeti talking to Aamir Khan. She says, “Maine bahot logon se suna hai yeh kehte hue ki mujhe bilkul apne papa jaisa ladka chahiye. Main toh kabhi nai kehte yeh ki mujhe apne dad jaisa ladka chahiye.” Aamir immediately asks her why how is your dad? She replies, “Kyunki mere dad bahot strict hai. Unhe bhi yeh lagta hai ki rona galat hai. Agar mere bhai rote hai toh vo bolte hai kya ladkiyon ke jaise roo rahe ho. Ladko ko kitchen mein aana allowed nai hai. Patan ai kyun. I think unki galati nai hai, vo aise hi bade hue hai. I think ego bahot hoti hai mardo mein. Yeh mard ka kaam hai, yeh aurat ka kaam hai.” Aamir then says, “Aapko ego pasand nai hai mardo mein?” On this she said, “Bilkul bhi nai.” In the same video, she also stressed on the fact that it is okay to express your feeling even if you are a male and expressing yourself doesn’t make you less male.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOTIVATIONAL LETTER (@motivationa.letter)

top videos

This viral video also shows Kangana Rannut. Both were gracing the show which was hosted by Aamir Khan. He made his television debut with his talk show, Satyamev Jayate, which dealt with social issues.

Coming back to her engagement, many videos and pictures are surfacing on the internet from their dreamy function. To announce the big news to the world, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their social media accounts and shared identical posts that melted hearts across the virtual realm. With synchronised words and heartfelt emotions, they beautifully expressed their joy and excitement about embarking on this new chapter together. “Everything I prayed for… I said yes,” wrote Parineeti Chopra, while Raghav Chadha captioned his post as, “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!”