Parineeti Chopra Says 'I'm Not Married' To Raghav Chadha As Man Asks About Her 'Married Life'; Watch

Parineeti Chopra’s impending wedding with Raghav Chadha has been the talk of the town for a while now. After they announced in May 2023 that they are engaged and confirmed that a grand wedding will take place, fans are curious to know when are they planning to get married. While it is reported that a wedding venue might have been confirmed, a man seemed to believe that Parineeti is already married and even went on to ask her about her ‘married life.’

In a video shared by Voompla, Parineeti was seen getting mobbed by the media as she was leaving an awards show. Parineeti maintained her cool as the media threw various questions about her marriage at her. While a few requested for an invite, a man was heard asking Parineeti several times about how her marriage life is going.

Seemingly fighting a laugh, Parineeti replied, “I’m not married yet." The video is now going viral. Watch it here:

Last month, it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.

“The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty,” a source told Mid-Day. It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from end of October to first week of November.

“The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, two receptions will be held, one and Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a grand one, Parineeti and Raghav’s nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself,” the insider added. Parineeti is yet to confirm the news.