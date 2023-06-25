CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parineeti Chopra Seemingly Loses Her Cool, Refuses to Move After Paparazzi Chase Her; Watch
Parineeti Chopra Seemingly Loses Her Cool, Refuses to Move After Paparazzi Chase Her; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 14:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Parineeti Chopra appeared to be upset after paparazzi refused to stop taking pictures of her.

Parineeti Chopra appeared to have lost her cool after the paparazzi refused to let her go without a photo. On Saturday night, she was seen attending an awards show. While she turned heads at the red carpet with her black gown, she opted to change into a tad more comfortable look for her way out. Dressed in a red salwar-kameez, Parineeti did not seem to be in her best spirits.

In a video shared by Voompla, Parineeti was seen leaving in a hurry while the paparazzi tried to get a photo of her leaving. However, she appeared like she did not want to be photographed. At first, she and her team tried to tell the cameramen to stop, with Parineeti heard telling, “Bus, bus." But when they refused to comply to her request, she stood until the paparazzi cleared the way for her to rush out. She even turned her back against them.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, a video of Parineeti had gone viral showing her tackling questions about her upcoming wedding with Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party leader. In a video going viral, Parineeti was seen getting mobbed by the media as she was leaving an awards show. Parineeti maintained her cool as the media threw various questions about her marriage at her. While a few requested for an invite, a man was heard asking Parineeti several times about how her marriage life is going. Seemingly fighting a laugh, Parineeti replied, “I’m not married yet." The video is now going viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti in the lead. This marks their first film together. This also marks Parineeti’s first film with the filmmaker.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma
first published:June 25, 2023, 14:07 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 14:07 IST