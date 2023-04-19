Parineeti Chopra Smiles and Blushes As Paps Ask 'Shaadi Kab Hai?' Watch Viral Video

Parineeti Chopra’s dating and wedding rumours with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two have not shared any information regarding their alleged wedding as of now, everyone is excited to know if they are getting married anytime soon. On Wednesday, Parineeti was snapped by the paparazzi when she was asked, ‘Mam, Shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?’

In the video that has now surfaced on social media, Parineeti can be seen posing for the paparazzi when one of the shutterbugs screamed ‘shaadi kab hai?’ However, the actress decided not to answer the question. She simply smiled, blushed and waved at the paps before leaving. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and pointed out how Parineeti blushed when asked about marriage. “She is blushing," one of the fans wrote.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. However, the actress has been tight-lipped about the same. Earlier this month, Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed that she is “finally getting settled in life" and told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Prior to this, Raghav also broke his silence on their romance rumours. When he was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings when he said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).”

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here