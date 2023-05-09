Parineeti Chopra Sports Traditional Wear As She Gets Spotted With Raghav Chadha At The Airport; Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s alleged romantic relationship has been making rounds in the news for quite some time now. The two have been seen together on multiple occasions including Parineeti’s frequent visits at Bollywood go-t0 fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house, fuelling the speculations about an impending wedding. Despite this, they have chosen to keep mum about their relationship. Once again, the pair was spotted together at the airport as they flew off to Delhi. Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra accompanied them. Check out the video here:

Parineeti sported a red kurta set and Raghav was seen in a black shirt and beige trousers as they made their way out of the car. As per reports, Raghav and Parineeti are reportedly getting engaged on May 13 in New Delhi, though there has been no official confirmation yet. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

The rumours of their relationship started making rounds when they were seen together at a restaurant in Bandra in March. The duo also recently attended a recent IPL match together in Mohali, further adding fuel to the rumours. In a video that was widely circulated on the internet, the two could be seen smiling and waving at their fans in the stadium. This happened to be their first public spotting after reports of their impending engagement surfaced online.

Earlier, Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu had confirmed that she is “finally getting settled in life". He had told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her."

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next up, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here