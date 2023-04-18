Parineeti Chopra Spotted with Silver Band on Her Ring Finger Amid Raghav Chaddha Wedding Rumours

Amid rumours of her wedding with Raghav Chaddha, Parineeti Chopra was seen sporting a silver band on her ring finger. The actress has been rumoured to be dating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister for a few weeks now after they were spotted together. Reports did the rounds suggesting that their wedding was being planned. With Priyanka Chopra in town earlier this month, speculations suggested that a roka ceremony would take place. However, there was no confirmation.

On Monday night, Parineeti Chopra had our attention with her ring. Although a simple band, it was the placement of the ring that caught our attention. The actress was spotted at celebrity manager Poonam Damania’s office on Monday night. Parineeti kept it casual with a white crop top, unbuttoned shirt doubled up as a shrug and a pair of denims. Parineeti sported minimal make-up and no jewellery, except for a gold ring and silver band on her ring finger. The actress smiled for the cameras before she left the office.

Meanwhile, Raghav was flooded with questions about his rumoured wedding during his recent meet with the press and the AAP MP smartly dodged the questions. Speaking with Aaj Tak, the politician was asked, “Parineeti ki khoob charcha ho rahi hai (There is a lot of discussion about you and Parineeti)." Raghav blushed and said with a laugh, “Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai. Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka ayega. (Today let’s celebrate AAP’s national party status. You’ll get a lot more opportunities to celebrate in future)."

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

