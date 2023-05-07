Raghav Chadha Protects Parineeti Chopra From Crowd As They Get Clicked In Mumbai; Watch Video

Rumoured lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making headlines recently due to their relationship. Both have been spotted together on several occasions which has further added fuel to the speculations of their relationship. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped. And today again they were spotted together at a restaurant. Parineeti’s brother was also seen with them.

In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, we can see Parineeti, who is dressed in a black colour outfit, stepping outside the restaurant. Her brother is also seen coming out. Raghav Chadha, who is also twinning with Parineeti, is seen with them. They greeted shutterbugs and also smile at them. According to the reports, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are slated to get engaged on May 13. The event will be held in New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas will not attend the engagement but are going to the wedding. However, no official confirmation has been made as of yet.

Watch the video here:

The news of their rumoured engagement has taken the internet by storm, with fans expressing their excitement over the possibility of the couple tying the knot. Many have taken to social media to share their congratulations and well wishes for the couple. One of the fans wrote, “Parineeti seems happy to simply be in a relationship regardless of who it is. That’s what it seems.” Another wrote, “Ma’am ,Sir Shaadi kab h engagement kab h.”

Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed that she is “finally getting settled in life" and told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

