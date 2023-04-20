Parineeti Chopra to Wear Manish Malhotra Lehenga on Rumoured Wedding With Raghav Chadha? Find Out

Parineeti Chopra is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The rumoured couple is likely to get married this year. While they have been tight-lipped about their alleged love affair, their casual lunch and dinner dates have added fuel to the fire. Recently, the actress was spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house in Bandra.

The paparazzi captured the actress stepping out of his home. Parineeti looked effortlessly glam in a white striped suit paired with a black crop top. She completed her look with a white bag. She smiled and waved as the shutterbugs clicked her. This has led to fans speculating whether Parineeti will wear a Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga on her rumoured wedding with Raghav.

One of the netizens on seeing the video even commented, “Ye apne shaadi k kapdo ka order dene aai hai Manish Malhotra ko (She has come to give an order for her wedding clothes to Manish Malhotra)."

Recently in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Parineeti was asked about how she reacts to the constant media glare specially at her personal life. The actress shared, “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t."

According to a report in ETimes, Raghav and Parineeti went for dinner after their families initiated discussions on marriage. They knew each other, liked each other and had common interests, and everything worked out well. Their families have also reportedly known each other for some time.

Raghav had earlier addressed the romance rumours. He was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab.”

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied at London School Of Economics together and have been friends since a long time. An official update is awaited for their wedding.

