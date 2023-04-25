Parineeti Chopra Trolled As She Remains Mum On Wedding Reports, Netizens Say 'Limelight Le Rahi Hai'

Each time Parineeti Chopra is snapped by the paparazzi, she is asked only one question - ‘Shaadi Kab Hai (When are you getting married)?’ Her dating and wedding rumours with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two have maintained silence on the same and have not issued any clarification as of now.

On Monday night too, Parineeti was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when they asked her the same question - ‘Shaadi Kab Hai (When is the wedding)?’ Not just this, one of the shutterbugs insisted the Code Name: Tiranga actress to reveal details about her wedding plans and joked ‘hum log bhi kurta silwa lete hai (we also have to get a kurta stitched)’. Some even said, ‘Hum ladki wale hai (we are from team Bride)’ and ‘Mam bata do na (Mam please tell us)’.

While Parineeti controlled her laughter, she decided to remain mum once again and gave no response to the paparazzi. The actress only said, ‘tum log pagal ho chuke ho (You guys have become crazy)’.

However, looks like Parineeti’s silence and suspense have disappointed netizens also now. Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users rushed to the comment section and slammed the actress for not confirming or denying her relationship status. “She is just creating a buzz by not speaking, and wanted to be in limelight with her marriage news," one of the users wrote. “Itna bhi kya show off Krna yrr, directly bolo haa hai Saadi esme aise awkward feel krne ki kaun si baat hai," another comment read.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. However, the actress has been tight-lipped about the same. Earlier this month, a report by India Today claimed that Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony has already taken place. A source cited by the news portal claimed that it was a private event and both of them are thrilled. It also reported that the rumoured couple is planning to tie the knot towards the end of October this year.

Prior to this, Raghav also broke his silence on their romance rumours. When he was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings when he said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).”

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

