Parineeti Chopra Turns Heads In Black But Her Handbag's Price Tag Has Everyone's Attention

Parineeti Chopra on Sunday made heads turn as she was spotted at the airport in a cool all-black ensemble. Adding a touch of luxury to her look, she was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton (LV) bag worth Rs 2 lakh. The video of Parineeti immediately caught the attention of fans as she was seen making a statement with her impeccable fashion sense.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Parineeti Chopra was seen gracefully walking through the airport. Dressed in a black colour jumpsuit, she posed for the shutterbugs. The actress completed her look with a Louis Vuitton sling bag and opted for shimmer makeup. Fans were also seen praising her look. One of the fans wrote, “Pari” along with heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visited Golden Temple to seek blessings. Parineeti took to Instagram to share a captivating picture capturing a precious moment of their visit. Parineeti gracefully adorned a traditional white salwar suit, while Raghav exuded charm in his signature white shirt, complemented by a Nehru jacket and a traditional headscarf.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have also been on the hunt for their wedding venue. Reportedly, they are considering the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their wedding venue. Midday quoted a source as saying, “The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty." It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from the end of October to the first week of November.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.