Parineeti Chopra Visits Golden Temple With Raghav Chadha By Her Side; Says 'This Time Was special'

Following a romantic engagement ceremony in Delhi, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are preparing to get married. The wedding festivities have begun with great fervour, and the couple is currently on the lookout for a wedding venue. Speculations are rife that much like her sister Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti wants to tie the knot in Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra, amid wedding speculations, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her fiance Raghav Chadha at the Golden Temple. In the photo, they can be seen offering prayers, with Parineeti dressed in a traditional white salwar suit and Raghav wearing his signature white shirt and Nehru jacket, with a traditional headscarf.

Adding heart emojis, she wrote in the caption: My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side.

Brother Sahaj Chopra commented, “This picture will remain in my mind for a lifetime! Love you both." Shivang Chopra was quick to comment too. “So cute! waheguru," he wrote.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married. “The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty,” a source told Mid-Day. It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from end of October to first week of November.

“The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, two receptions will be held, one and Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a grand one, Parineeti and Raghav’s nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself,” the insider shared.