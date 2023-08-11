Parineeti Chopra Waves At Paparazzi When Spotted With Fiance Raghav Chadha At The Airport; Watch

Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have become the center of attention ever since their engagement. The duo have been making all the headlines with every public appearance, the most recent one being their trip to Golden Temple where they had sought blessings for their blissful journey. Fans cannot wait for them to tie the knots and every update related to their marriage is amping their excitement. Well, the lovely couple were spotted once again but this time at Mumbai Airport.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani on Friday, one can see both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arriving at the airport. The Ishaqzaade actress rocked an ink blue flowing jacket and matching pants along with a white top under the jacket and white shoes. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha looked dapper in a light blue shirt, black trousers and shoes. Before heading inside, Parineeti Chopra also waved at the camera.

Watch the video here:

Several netizens had a wholesome reaction to their paparazzi spotting.One of them wrote, “Cute couple ❤️." Another one commented, “Ye hey couple goals ❤️." Someone else said,"Best couple in town!" A fan also stated, “They look gorgeous!!!"

Just days after her engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra revealed it didn’t take her more than one breakfast date with Raghav to know he was all that she needed in a partner. The Girl on the Train actress was moved by the AAP politician’s humour, wit, and calming personality. While sharing a carousel of photos from her engagement on Instagram, Parineeti described the occasion as a dream come true.

“When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she said of the occasion.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra last shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. She next has The Great Indian Rescue and Amar Singh Chamkila in her kitty.