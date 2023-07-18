CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parineeti Wishes 'Mimi Didi' aka Priyanka on Her Birthday With Unseen Pic From Engagement
1-MIN READ

Parineeti Wishes 'Mimi Didi' aka Priyanka on Her Birthday With Unseen Pic From Engagement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 13:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Parineeti Chopra wishes Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday.

Parineeti Chopra wishes Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday.

Parineeti Chopra shares a special, unseen photo of Priyanka Chopra to wish her on her birthday.

Parineeti Chopra dug out a special photo from her engagement album to wish Priyanka Chopra, aka her ‘Mimi Didi.’ Priyanka turned 41 on Tuesday, July 18. On the occasion, Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo in which Priyanka was seen fixing Parineeti’s hair while she was seated for the puja at her engagement. Sharing the photo, Parineeti wished Priyanka and thanked her for all that she has done for her.

“Happiest birthday Mimi didi… Thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU," Parineeti wrote while sharing the photo. For the unversed, Parineeti got engaged to Raghav Chadha in May this year. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister hosted a private ceremony which was followed by an engagement party. Priyanka Chopra specially flew down to New Delhi to attend the ceremony.

At the time, Priyanka shared a series of photos - including that of the newly engaged couple and family, and congratulated Parineeti and Raghav. “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav.. Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for both of you and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!” she wrote. Taking to the comment’s section, Parineeti wrote, “Mimi Didii – bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!”

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are yet to set a date on their wedding. However, if sources close to Hindustan Times were to be believed, while there are speculations that their wedding will take place sometime in October, the couple will organise three receptions respectively in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Gurugram. The source told the publication that the said reception might not be hosted at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel but at some other place. In fact, the parents of the couple Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha had gone to some hotel for a food tasting session.

As for Priyanka, she is in London. The actress is busy with her upcoming Hollywood flick Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:July 18, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 13:43 IST