Parineeti Chopra's Mom Pens A Note Post Her Daughter's Roka With Raghav Chadha; Writes 'There is a God...'

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are engaged! The couple got engaged amidst much fanfare in presence of their close friends and family in Delhi this evening. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot.

Parineeti took to her Instagram to share pictures with Raghav Chadha from the engagement. “Everything I prayed for.. I said yes!" she captioned a series of beautiful pictures. Check it out here:

Now, the actress’ mother, Reena Chopra has taken to Instagram to share a heartening post. She thanked well-wishers for the blessings and wrote: There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ….#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.

Check out the post here:

top videos

According to ANI, Parineeti and Raghav have both studied in London and have been friends for a long time. Parineeti holds Honours degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School, as reported by Vogue in 2014. They met while Parineeti was pursuing her studies in London. Raghav, too, as mentioned in a recent India Today report, studied at the London School of Economics (LSE) and later established a boutique wealth management firm in London before coming back to India.