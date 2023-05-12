Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai House Decked Up Ahead of Engagement With Raghav Chadha; Watch

As per reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will be exchanging engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi. The occasion will be graced by approximately 150 guests, comprising their loved ones and close friends. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot. Before the big day, pictures of the actor’s Mumbai residence have made their way onto social media. The entire house has been beautifully decorated with lights.

Parineeti and Raghav have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will slip into an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, Parineeti’s visits to the designer’s house have fuelled speculations about her upcoming wedding with Raghav.

top videos

Every now and then, the pair is seen dining together, and they often catch flights at the airport. Parineeti is known to travel out of the city quite often. Just recently, on Tuesday, both Parineeti and Raghav were seen leaving the Delhi airport together, attracting the attention of the paparazzi who couldn’t resist asking them about their upcoming wedding.

According to a source who spoke to Filmfare, the couple’s roka ceremony is done, and they intend to tie the knot in October. The source mentioned,"Parineeti and Raghav’s roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."