Parineeti Chopra's Rendition Of Amrinder Gill's Dildarian Earns Praise From Hrithik Roshan

Parineeti Chopra has once again captured her fans’ attention through her remarkable musical prowess. Parineeti Chopra’s fans are already aware of her passion for singing. Recently, she delighted her fans with her rendition of the Punjabi classic, Dildarian, originally sung by the renowned artist Amrinder Gill. Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared a video of herself singing the melodious track, and the response from fans has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

In the clip, the actress was seen recording the rendition in a studio. Accompanying the video, Parineeti Chopra in the caption wrote, “Isn’t this song just lovely?" Within no time, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section with their affectionate responses. Even Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan also commented on Parineeti Chopra’s rendition of Amrinder Gill’s Dildarian. “Wow (with a raising hands emoticon)," the actor wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Sahaj Chopra, Parineeti’s Chopra brother also commented, “Favorite song, favorite person."

A user wrote, “Your voice has my heart," while another commented, “Wah, day by day you are singing like a playback singer." “This is sent to us without disclaimer…Wasn’t ready to cry, Wow Parineeti Chopra," a comment read.

Known not only for her acting prowess but also her remarkable vocal abilities, Parineeti Chopra has consistently proven that she’s a multifaceted entertainer with an undeniable charm. Her journey into the realm of music began with her debut playback song, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, which received widespread acclaim for her melodious voice. Since then, she has continued to surprise and delight fans by sharing her musical talents on social media.

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. And now, reportedly, the couple are planning to get married soon and has chosen a wedding date and location. According to a report by The Times of India, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the know on September 25 in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. Their close friends and families will be there, and Parineeti’s team is already getting things ready for the wedding.

Work-wise, Parineeti Chopra will be appearing in the movie Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali also starring Diljit Dosanjh. She will further be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, where she’ll be acting alongside Akshay Kumar.