Parineeti, Raghav's Reaction Is Unmissable As Paps Ask ‘Shaadi Mein Bulane Wale Ho?’; Watch Video

Rumoured lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been all over the news for their relationship. However, the couple has not confirmed but their regular appearances are making fans very excited. Well, there is a report saying that the duo are getting engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. Today, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport also and now they have reached New Delhi.

The actress was spotted wearing a dark red colour salwar suit while Raghav opted for a casual look. He wore a black shirt and pants as they were seen exiting the Delhi airport together. However, while going towards their car, shutterbugs were seen clicking pictures when one of them asked, “Shaadi mein bulane wale ho?” This left everyone laughing including Parineeti and Raghav. They did not respond but their reaction was unmissable. The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, has been going viral on social media.

Fans were also quick enough to comment on it. One of the fans wrote, “jodi bhut achi h both are looking too cute together.” Another wrote, “Getting married soon.”

To note, a few days ago Parineeti and Raghav were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. They were also captured by the shutterbugs. They were recently also seen together at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali.

Earlier, Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu had confirmed that she is “finally getting settled in life". He had told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her."

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next up, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

