Park Eun-bin BREAKS DOWN, Delivers Emotional Speech at 59th Baeksang Art Awards; Watch

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin’s emotional win at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards has been making headlines, and it’s no surprise why. The talented actress took home the coveted Daesang for her outstanding performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a show that captured hearts and minds across not just South Korea but internationally upon its release in 2022.

When a tearful Park Eun-bin accepted the award for the Best Drama Daesang, all eyes were on her. In her tearful acceptance speech, the actress shared a heartwarming story from her childhood. As a young girl, she dreamt of one day winning the Daesang, and today, she achieved that dream. “When I was a child, I thought that I shouldn’t give up my dream as an actress, someday I may receive the daesang one day. and today I achieved my dream,” said Park Eun Bin, leaving fans teary-eyed along with her. See her speech and the translation below:

“When i was child, i thought that i shouldn’t give up my dream as an actress, someday i may receive the daesang one day. and today i achieved my dream."I’M CRYING CONGRATS #PARKEUNBIN FOR THE DAESANG 😭#BaeksangArtsAwards2023 #BaeksangArtsAwards pic.twitter.com/rYISTcsDBJ — 🌷 (@230tulips) April 28, 2023

Extraordinary Attorney Woo tells the story of Woo Young Woo, a determined young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome, played by Park Eun Bin. Young Woo is a complex character, boasting a high IQ, impressive memory and wonderfully creative thought process, but she struggles with everyday interactions due to her condition.

Park Eun-bin’s portrayal of Young Woo was nothing short of exceptional, as she masterfully depicted the character’s internal struggles and personal growth throughout the show. Extraordinary Attorney Woo tackled important social issues such as corruption, inequality and so much more, while also shining a light on the challenges faced by those with autism.

Her win is a well-deserved recognition of her talent and dedication to her craft and serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors and actresses. Extraordinary Attorney Woo also highlights the importance of representation in media and the power of storytelling in raising awareness and promoting understanding.

It was not just Park Eun Bin who took home an award during the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her drama. It was a big night for everyone involved with Extraordinary Attorney Woo as the drama also took home Best Director (TV) award for director Yoo In Shik.

Other huge wins came for actress Song Hye Kyo who took home the Best Actress (TV) award for her show The Glory, actor Lee Sung Min who took home the Best Actor (TV) award for Reborn Rich, Best Actress (Film) award was nabbed by actress Tang Wei for Decision to Leave, and Best Actor (Film) was won by actor Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl.

