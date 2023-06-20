Park Seo Joon is Dating YouTuber Xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon? Here's What We Know

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon is dating YouTuber Xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon, as per reports. The Itaewon Class actor, who will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut this year with The Marvels, is allegedly growing close to the YouTuber and has even introduced her to his close friends. His agency, Awesome Entertainment, has reacted to the news as well.

Earlier in the day, a source opened up about Park Seo Joon’s relationship with the South Korean news outlet, JTBC Entertainment News “Park Seo-joon is in a relationship with Susu. The relationship is special enough to introduce her to her best friends," the insider claimed, adding that they have gone on dates and share common hobbies and even enjoy sports together. To top it off, a photo of Park Seo Joon and Xooos was allegedly also shared online but News18 couldn’t track it down at the time of reporting.

Addressing the rumours, his agency said that since it is his personal life, they cannot comment on it yet. “It’s difficult to confirm the actor’s private life. I’m sorry," the agency stated, as quoted by The Seoul Story on Twitter.

It is reported that Xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon is a popular South Korean YouTuber who has over 1.54 million subcribers. She had released the cover of the song Light Switch, by Charlie Puth, and it garnered over 30 million views. Her work has been recognised by many, including The Weeknd. It remains unclear how Park Seo Joon and Xooos came to know of each other.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon is busy with his work lately. He was last seen in the football themed film Dream with IU and has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the disaster thriller Concrete Utopia and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Marvels. The MCU film is slated to release in November.