Park Seo Joon Makes Shocking Statement About BTS' V, Says He HATED This Gesture Taehyung Does in Public

Park Seo-joon made a surprising confession about his best friend, BTS singer V. It is no secret that Park Seo-joon and Kim Taehyung share a close bond. Both the stars are a part of the friends group called Wooga Squad as well. Noting his bond with the Winter Bear singer, the Dream actor said that he can confess he doesn’t like a particular gesture Taehyung does when he’s in public.

As reported by AllKPop, Park Seo-joon appeared as a special guest on MMTG with Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo-young to promote their upcoming film Concrete Utopia. During the episode, a number of topics were discussed, one of which was the BTS singer. Host JaeJae was displaying photos for the trio to comment on. For Park Seo-joon, he presented a video and picture from his and Taehyung’s show Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. They discussed the knife dance sequence and the stories behind it.

The host then showed a picture and video of Taehyung and Park Seo-joon from an awards show. TaeTae was seen waving and blowing kisses at fans. In the video, Park Seo-joon had a rather strange expression, inclining towards a ‘shocked’ face. Opening up about the video, Park Seo-joon said, “Now that we’ve become close friends (I am saying this). Taehyung tends to tilt his head a bit and I used to hate that (laughs)." The Marvels star went on to add, “What’s the matter with him? But those actions came out really naturally and I was amazed."

On the work front, Taehyung and Park Seo-joon have been busy with their projects. After starring in the variety show, Jenny’s Kitchen, together earlier this year, Taehyung has been busy with his endorsements works and is expected to drop a solo album soon. Meanwhile, 2023 is a big year for Park Seo-joon as he starred in Dream which released this summer, prepares for the release of Concrete Utopia and will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with The Marvels later this year.