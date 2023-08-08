Park Seo Joon Reveals Why He Refused To Wear Headband At Concrete Utopia Screening

Little did Park Seo Joon know that his refusing to wear a headband would stir controversy. The Concrete Utopia actor received backlash from the internet as fans found his latest gesture ‘hurtful’. It all started when a clip from the actor’s movie screening went viral in which he refuses to wear a headband brought by a fan. And now, after the video went viral, the actor came forward and issued an apology note.

Park Seo Joon Issues Apology

Clarifying the incident, Park Seo Joon wrote on his official fan cafe, “In truth, I sweat a lot during stage greetings. Some fans like my hair down, and some like it up, so today, I decided to put my hair up because it’s easier to wipe off my sweat that way. I sprayed a lot of hairspray in the morning and fixed my hair so firmly that it wouldn’t move even if I tried. In that state, if I put anything in my hair, it hurt my scalp a lot.”

“It may sound like an excuse, but I’m sure you know that I usually don’t hesitate to do stuff [like wear headbands]. Many people said it was probably embarrassing for Bo Young to stand there holding the headband, but I didn’t think of that item as mine. I thought it was Bo Young’s gift from Bo Young’s fan and that if I took it, they might be offended. I think there was a misunderstanding,” he added and also said that because of his fans, he is not afraid of anything.

What Is The Headband Controversy Surrounding Park Seo Joon?

On Sunday, Park Seo Joon attended the screening of his film with actor Park Bo Young who plays his love interest. In the video, while Park Bo Young happily puts on the headband on her forehead, when she passes on one to the Dream actor, he refuses with gestures that he had his sprayed down. Bo Young understood and kept holding the headband which was prepared by Seo Joon’s fan.

Park Bo Young and Park Seo Joon at Concrete Utopia Stage Greetings in Daegu todayig/my.eeeee#박보영 #ParkBoYoung pic.twitter.com/NHgrkFqGAB — Bovely.☁️ (@parkiminji) August 6, 2023

The Internet can be a daunting place if fans troll or criticise you. In the same incident, while many fans of the actor took offence and called out his behaviour, there were a few who also came out in his support. One of the many users wrote, “Not her offering him that cute headband and him rejecting it (joker face emoji).” “Because he says no to wearing a headband? So he’s called rude for just that? How silly, really. He can say no, respectfully,” added another user. One more said, “Isn’t he the same who said women should stay at home in the kitchen?”, one wrote over a comment Seo Joon once made about what he wants from his potential future partner.