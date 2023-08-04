Pashmina Roshan Celebrates 20 Years Of Koi Mil Gaya With A Cute Throwback Picture With Jaadoo

In a heartwarming gesture, Pashmina Roshan, took to her social media platform to mark the 20th anniversary of the sci-fi blockbuster “Koi…Mil Gaya". The image she shared was a delightful snapshot from her childhood, revealing her sheer joy while posing with Jadoo and her cousin Suranika, the lovable alien who captured the imagination of millions with his innocence and extraordinary abilities.

She captioned her post , “When we were just little girls, our family went on an adventure, and although @suranika and I were just bystanders in their adventures, it felt as thrilling as if it was happening to us. For a beautiful time, our days were filled with Koi…Mil Gaya. From waking up and hearing my dad work on the songs, to visiting the set and seeing tutu papa create magic. We drank more bournvita because Rohit liked it. We cried when duggu bhaiya got hit, and cheered when he stood up. We wanted to dress up like Nisha. We wanted to dance whenever it rained, we ran around the set imagining we were residents of Kasauli, lucky enough to meet with the lovable Jaadoo. Jaadoo became all our friend too.

Now after so many years, we get to relive the adventure on a big screen and I’m filled with more than just nostalgia- I’m filled with pride, wonder and empowerment, because here is what imagination, perseverance, unity and hard work can achieve …we reach the stars ❤️💫"

The magic of ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ is being rekindled with it rereleasing in theatres today. In the throwback picture shared by Pashmina, the adorable child version of the actress can be seen wearing a beaming smile while standing beside the enchanting Jaadoo. The photograph serves as a touching tribute not only to the film but also to the memories and joy it brought to her as a child.

To mark 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya,

makers have re-released the film in 30 cities on August 4. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya was released in theaters on August 8, 2003. The science-fiction drama struck a chord with both young and old audiences alike.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan said, “The team at PVR Inox reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya. I was very happy to know of their plans and we have jointly decided to re-release the film on August 4th across 30 cities in India. The idea is to relive the nostalgia of the film and re-release it in PVR Inox cinemas. We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago."

“We set out to make Koi Mil Gaya as a children’s film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertain their families. It was a risk I was taking as a filmmaker introducing a Sci-fi film with an alien, but the audience response was my biggest reward. It was satisfying and strengthened my belief as a film maker to keep making films on different genres, storylines and keep experimenting,” he shared.

The film also starrez Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.