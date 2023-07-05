Pasoori Artist Sheema Kermani Says She Does Not Like 'Remake Culture', Asks 'What Is The Need?'

The popular Pakistani song Pasoori \artist Sheema Kermani has said that she does not like the remake culture. In a recent interview, Kermani was asked about the song’s remake for the recently released SatyaPrem Ki Katha when she revealed that she hasn’t seen it as of now. She also made it clear that she is ‘against’ an old song being recreated.

“I haven’t even seen it, so I can’t comment. My feeling about remake songs has always been mixed. The toppers that are popular are remade. First of all, my reaction is that no brother, the original, is the best. The composition is so beautiful, so what is the need to remake it? I don’t like remake culture too much. Although seen in a way, the advantage is that young people are also listening to the old iconic songs. It’s a good thing. Personally, I am against it," she told Aaj Tak.

Interestingly, Kermani’s comment comes days after the remake version of Pasoori was released for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha. While the original song was crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the remake is composed by Rochak Kohli and sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. However, the revamped version also left a section of the audience disappointed.

Last week, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Rochak Kohli Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Rochak Kohli defended the remake and said, “We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well. So the initial reactions were only on the idea that Pasoori was being recreated as many hadn’t even heard the song. We launched the song on Monday morning and we received a lot of hatred. As people are listening to it, their reactions are turning positive and are saying that this isn’t as bad as we expected."