Past Lives Receives A Thunderous Applause At Its First Exclusive Premiere In India

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 16:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Actors Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in Past Lives poster.

Past Lives, directed by Celine Song, is an extraordinary cinematic masterpiece and takes viewers on a spellbinding journey through time and fate.

Korean-Canadian director Celine Song’s acclaimed film Past Lives, starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, had a grand exclusive premiere in India earlier this week. The film is slated for a theatrical release in India on July 7, 2023, by PVR INOX Pictures. The event, hosted by PVR INOX - the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India - took place in New Delhi and Mumbai among the presence of media, film critics, MAMI members and officials from the Korean Embassy.

Speaking on the premiere night, which received a thunderous applause by the audience, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “We are thrilled to present India’s first and exclusive preview of ‘Past Lives’ at PVR INOX as we bring this exceptional film to the big screen in India. From enchanting Japanese anime to captivating Korean dramas, we strive to bring diverse content to India, captivating audiences with unique storytelling experiences. As the k-cultural phenomenon grows in India among the youth, we are glad to grow this community by making such content available in cinemas across the country."

Past Lives is an extraordinary cinematic masterpiece and takes viewers on a spellbinding journey through time and fate. The film promises to mesmerize audiences with its captivating storytelling and unforgettable characters. The story revolves around two young souls in South Korea, who torn apart by destiny, find themselves reunited decades later. As they confront their shared past, their lives intertwine in ways that defy conventional notions of love and resilience.

Sang Woo LIM, Deputy Chief of Mission, Korean Embassy, India said, “I am extremely happy to be present at the premiere of Past Lives. Congratulations to PVR INOX and PVR Pictures for playing a great role for introducing Korean Culture to the people of India.”

