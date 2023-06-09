Pathaan Eyes Release In Russia And CIS Countries Across 3,000 Screens On July 13; Deets Inside

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, is blockbuster. It is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office!

The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now set to create ripples as it gets the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and CIS including Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijaan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan. The dubbed version will release on July 13 in this region across 3000+ screens.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screens and fans were excited, passionate and everything in between. Bollywood’s losing streak at the box office was revitalised by the super success of Pathaan. The action-packed blockbuster also marked the official launch of Aditya Chopra’s proposed Spy Universe, and its success has given filmmaker Siddharth Anand the confidence to take the project to new heights in the future. The plot of Pathaan follows the exploits of a captured spy named Pathaan, rising for a fierce battle against a notorious gang of mercenaries, who plan to attack India.

Long long back, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his son AbRam called Pathaan’s success ‘karma’, during his #AskSRK session. The actor hosted a post-Pathaan release AMA session, answering all questions about the film.

A fan asked Shah Rukh what AbRam’s reaction was to Pathaan. “@iamsrk Abram’s response after watching Pathaan?" To which Shah Rukh replied, “I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it."

Shah Rukh Khan had previously revealed that AbRam had enjoyed the trailer and also revealed his favourite scene. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan," Shah Rukh had revealed during an Ask SRK session earlier this month.