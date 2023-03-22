Pathaan on OTT: SRK Tortured, Makes Swag Se Entry In DELETED Scenes; Fans Wished To See On Big Screen

Shah Rukh Khan headlined Pathaan hits OTT on Wednesday almost two months after the film was released on the big screen. The YRF film marked SRK’s big comeback after four years. While the movie was a massive blockbuster, collecting over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide, the film is getting a grand welcome on the OTT now.

Releasing on Prime Video, Pathaan not only brings back Shah Rukh’s magic once more but also added many deleted scenes to the movie. The scenes, deleted on the editing table, are scattered throughout the film. One of the scenes included Shah Rukh being tortured in Russia after he was captivated by the Russian military.

#PathaanOnPrimeADDED SCENE : Pathaan- "Teri Hindi bohot achhi hai..Teri Maa Hindustan aayi thi Kya?" Damn! This should have been in the film! Would have been Hilarious!!@iamsrk@yrf #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/GngPwJ8WnQ— Aspirant_SRKian96 (@shaivalshah4) March 21, 2023

In another scene, Shah Rukh is seen making a starry entry after he returned from hiding. In the scene, Shah Rukh was seen explaining how he and the team will attack John Abraham’s Jim. Though the scene was cut to keep the surprise element of the attack in place, fans wondered about the number of hoots the scene would have got.

Another deleted scene included Deepika Padukone’s Rubae being interrogated. The fourth clip was an extended scene of Dimple Kapadia talking about Pathaan’s exile. Several fans took to Twitter and confessed that they would have enjoyed the scenes more on the big screen.

Additional scenes in #Pathaan extended cut with timestamp:- Dimple Kapadia's discussion in flight - 1:10:00- Pathaan's torture in Russian Prison - 1:10:16- Pathaan's return to JOCR & discussing plan to catch Jim - 1:30:00- Rubai being interrogated - 1:42:12#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6DQVEelLho — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 21, 2023

Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role while Deepika Padukone and John Abraham played pivotal roles. The movie also starred Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Belawadi and also shows Salman Khan in a cameo role.

The plot revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma in order to stop a terrorist who threatens India’s security. In his quest, he must enlist the assistance of an ex-ISI agent. Pathaan is an exiled RAW field operative tasked with bringing down a private terrorist organization plotting a nuclear attack on India.

