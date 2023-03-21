Pathaan On OTT: When and Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Film

Following its impressive performance at the box office, the action-packed film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is preparing for its OTT release. The movie recently broke numerous records, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It became the first Hindi film to reach this milestone. Pathaan has also earned over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The film is now gearing up to attain new accomplishments as it is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video. Pathaan has already been in theatres for over 50 days and has continued its successful run. If you're wondering when and where to watch Pathaan on OTT platforms, we have listed everything you need to know below.

Where can you watch Pathaan?

Pathaan will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. If you're a subscriber to Amazon Prime, then you can watch the series for free. If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up and enjoy the film during that time. The best way to do so is to sign up for Amazon Prime Video's Rs. 1,499 per year plan. This plan includes Amazon Prime, Prime Video, and Amazon Music subscriptions.

When is Pathaan releasing on the OTT platform?

Pathaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 22, 2023. The film will be available for streaming worldwide, and viewers can watch it at their convenience. Ever since the announcement was made, the film has generated a lot of buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release on the OTT platform.

What languages will Pathaan be accessible in?

Pathaan will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on Amazon Prime.

What is the box office collection of Pathaan?

According to YRF’s Instagram post, the film has amassed over RSs. 1048.30 crores. The gross collections in India are Rs. 656.20 crores and overseas Rs. 392.10 crores.

Apart from the three leads, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi and also shows Salman Khan in a cameo role. The plot revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma in order to stop a terrorist who threatens India's security. In his quest, he must enlist the assistance of an ex-ISI agent. Pathaan is an exiled RAW field operative tasked with bringing down a private terrorist organisation plotting a nuclear attack on India.

