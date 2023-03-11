Pathaan OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan Film's Digital Version Features CRUCIAL Deleted Scene

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering records at the box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film soaring over the firmament at the box office, fans remain excited about its big OTT release as well. And to add to that excitement, Siddharth Anand has recently revealed that the OTT version will also carry a deleted scene.

While speaking with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand shed light on Pathaan’s religious identity which remained innocuous throughout the length of the film. The filmmaker shared, “It’s the synergy that Abbas, Sridhar, Adi, and me, its the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us having the same belief system, and the same films we’ve adorned, grown up on, and believed in and the cinema that we believe in. We share that, we share the same sentiment. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang, which got edited out, which you might see in the OTT version.”

He also added, “None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy. We all come in with, ‘Oh that’s a great idea and then he became Pathaan because of this reason and now he has no religion, he has only his country that matters to him’. It’s the synergy of like-minded people who give confidence to each other."

Although it’s been over a month and a half since the film was released, it surely came as a big achievement for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and the team that the adrenaline-pumping flick maintained its course and finally surpassed SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2(Hindi) collections at the box office.

