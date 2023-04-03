'Pathaan' SRK Brings Back 'Rahul' As He Dances On Dil Toh Pagal Hai Song, Netizens Have a Meltdown; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's performance at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a hit! Another video from the event is now doing rounds on the internet. In it, Shah Rukh Khan is seen grooving with choreographers Shiamak Davar and Aneesha Janet on Dil To Pagal Hai's Le Gai song and we bet it will bring back 90s nostalgia.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan follows the lead of the choreographers and tries to match it up while adding his unique touch. The trio takes the midstage leaving the crowd to erupt in massive hoots and cheers. What makes the performance unmissable was the actor repeating the song’s iconic hook step. Watch the video here:

As soon as the clip was uploaded, netizens had a complete meltdown. One user wrote, “OMG!! Rahul is back…🕺🔥" while another user added, “Bht Energetic hamara SRK"

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil Toh Pagal Hai was a hit musical drama movie also featuring Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead, while Akshay Kumar played a special cameo sequence.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with his wife Gauri and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan on NMACC red carpet. On day 1 of the opening ceremony, Gauri, Suhana and Aryan were joined by superstar Salman Khan and the photos of them posing together went instantly viral. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame also took quality time for a solo picture with Aryan Khan, who is at the cusp of entering the showbiz world.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It created history by becoming the first ever Hindi film to enter the 1000 core club. He will next be seen playing a double role in Atlee’s Jawan. It will also mark the South actress Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News