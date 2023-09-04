Pathaan To Chandrayaan-3, Controversies Prakash Raj's Comments Have Sparked

The popular actress Prakash Raj hails from Bangalore and was born on March 26, 1965. At 58 years old, he has gained fame for his exceptional acting abilities. He has also earned the nickname “controversy king" due to the frequent controversies sparked by his outspoken comments. He fearlessly expresses his viewpoints, often causing offence to others.

A recent instance of this was when he raised objections regarding the National Awards, claiming that Suriya’s film Jai Bhim was unfairly denied an award. He asserted that the film was overlooked for a specific reason, suggesting that various institutions, from the Central Board to the Election Commission, are influenced by the central government.

Prakash Raj stirred controversy when he posted a photo on Twitter, depicting a cartoon of former ISRO chief K Sivan pouring tea on his shirt and lungi, humorously claiming it as the “first picture from Moon #vikramlander." His attempt at humour during this proud moment for India received widespread criticism, with many labelling him as the “real villain" and expressing their anger over the matter.

Earlier this year, controversy surrounded Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan, specifically regarding the song Besharam Rang. Deepika Padukone’s choice to wear a saffron bikini in the song sparked debates. Prakash Raj took a stand in support of Deepika, expressing his views. He questioned the double standards in society, mentioning instances where individuals in saffron attire are involved in controversial activities. This statement led to politicians targeting him for his remarks.

The feud between Prakash Raj and Vivek Agnihotri also escalated when the former criticised The Kashmir Files, calling it “one of the most nonsensical films". He questioned its producer and claimed that the international jury disapproved of it. In response, Vivek Agnihotri fired back, asserting that The Kashmir Files, despite being a smaller film, had troubled urban Naxals and continued to affect them even a year later.