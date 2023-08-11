Pattikatu Ponnaiah: Jayalalitha And M G Ramachandran's Last Film Completes 50 Years

Jayalalithaa and M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), two iconic figures of the Tamil film industry, shared a remarkable on-screen partnership that spanned nearly a decade and included around 28 films. Their magical chemistry and compelling performances left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema. While their cinematic collaboration ended with the film Pattikatu Ponnaiah in 1973, their legacy continues to captivate audiences to this day.

Their cinematic journey encompassed an array of memorable films:

Kannithai (1965)

Thanipiravi (1966)

Pudhiya Bhoomi (1968)

Adimai Penn (1969)

Ayirathil Oruvan (1965)

Engal Thangam (1970)

Rahasya Police 115 (1968)

Chandrodhayam (1966)

Kannan En Kadhalan (1968)

Thedi Vanda Mappillai (1970)

Their final collaboration, Pattikatu Ponnaiah, released in 1973, marked the end of an era. But, this film failed to replicate the success of their earlier ventures. Directed by Ranga B. S. and featuring notable actors such as Chittor V. Nagaiah, M. N. Nambiar, and S. Rama Rao, the film celebrated its 50th anniversary on August 10th.

The narrative of Pattikatu Ponnaiah revolves around twin brothers who were separated during their childhood. Both brothers participate in a wrestling competition, driven by their shared need for the prize money. The film delves into the complexities that arise after one of the brothers emerges victorious and how the prize money impacts their lives.

Following the release of Pattikatu Ponnaiah, Jayalalithaa and MGR’s on-screen partnership came to an end. It’s speculated that their separation was influenced by their respective political affiliations. Despite appearing in around eight films together in 1968 alone, their paths diverged, and they chose to avoid each other’s presence.

Jayalalithaa’s illustrious film career includes notable works such as Shri Krishna Satya (1971), Suryagandhi (1973), and Aame Evaru (1966). Beyond her cinematic achievements, Jayalalithaa emerged as a prominent political figure, serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for an impressive six terms, totalling almost fourteen years. Her contributions were widely recognized and celebrated.

MGR, on the other hand, is celebrated as not just a legendary actor but also a charismatic politician and philanthropist. His cinematic accomplishments include iconic films like Kudiyiruntha Koyil, Nadodi Mannan, and Ulagam Sutrum Valiban. His influence extended into the political realm, where he served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu until his passing in 1987. MGR’s contributions were acknowledged with prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna.