Paul Wesley Reveals Why He 'Ignored' Nina Dobrev Before The Vampire Diaries Audition

Paul Wesley won hearts on the hit fantasy drama series The Vampire Diaries. Paul appeared in the show from 2009 until 2017, alongside Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. The series followed Elena ( Nina Dobrev) as she navigated a love triangle with two vampire brothers (Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder). But, along the way, they are all confronted with danger and calamity at every turn in the small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. The chemistry between Paul and Nina on the show resonated well with the audience, but did you know Paul had ignored his costar before the auditions as a strategy to ace their roles together?

In the latest episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Paul Wesley said, “I had a real specific approach. Nina, who was already cast as the lead, was there, and everybody in that audition room during that process was kissing her ass because she was in the hallways. Everyone was going up to her and saying hi. And I was like, ‘F—k that. I’m not going to look her in the eye, and I’m also not going to introduce myself. I’m just gonna sit in the corner.’"

Paul Wesley said that he took this idea from how his and Nina’s story started in The Vampire Diaries. He informed the didn’t do this because he didn’t want to come across as rude. “But because in the scene, we were supposed to not know who one another is." He noted. “It’s supposed to be a mystery. We were supposed to meet for the first time. We were supposed to meet at that exact moment." Therefore, the actor thought that he wanted the moment of the audition to be really special, where she got to know him at that moment, staying true to the storyline.

The actor said that Nina Dobrev did not have a good first impression of him due to the strange acting method he employed. He mentioned that Nina remembers this instance, and he recalled that she was looking over to him, wanting to introduce herself, but he just turned away. He said that the actress must have perceived him to be arrogant at that moment. Paul narrated, " I went in there, and I just remember the audition and the first time we ever met in real life was actually in that audition room. It was just a very magical moment. And I felt it. She felt it, and I know all those studio executives felt it. And I think that’s what landed me the part."

The Vampire Diaries first aired on The CW on September 10, 2009, and ended on March 10, 2017, after eight seasons.