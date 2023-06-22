Pawan Kalyan Admits Mahesh Babu, Prabhas ‘Bigger Stars’ Than Him

Telugu Power Star Pawan Kalyan, chief of the Janasena Party, is currently touring Andhra Pradesh as part of his political campaign. His political bus tour, named Varahi Vijaya Yatra which began on June 14 from Annavaram, is gaining traction. During his campaign visit to Mummidivaram in the state on Wednesday, the actor spoke about the stardom of Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Pawan said that he adores the actors and doesn’t have an ego seeing them grow globally. “Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are bigger stars than me. I don’t have egos seeing their stardom. They earn more than me and they are pan-Indian stars. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have become global stars. I may not be known in other states and countries, but they do. I have no ego to admit this. I want everyone to do well,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician added that fans of the actors stand by them but also urged people to believe in him and Janasena for the welfare of the state.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak with Rana Daggubati. The film was an official remake of the Malayalam superhit film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The actor is currently balancing his film and political career simultaneously. Pawan has a slew of interesting projects with him. He is currently also shooting for Bro with Sai Dharam Tej. The film is directed by Samuthirakani. He will be next seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Pooja Hegde and is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Pawan also has a gangster drama titled OG directed by Sujeeth. The film will also feature Emraan Hashmi in the antagonist role. He also has Harish Shankar’s directorial Ustaad Bhagat Singh. All three upcoming projects of Pawan Kalyan are in different stages of production.