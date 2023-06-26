Pawan Kalyan And Comedian Ali To Finally Come Together Again For OG?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is engaged in both politics and acting, balancing both brilliantly. One of his close associates in the movie industry is veteran comedian Ali, whom Pawan Kalyan mentioned in an interview. Additionally, Ali’s presence in every film has become a cherished tradition. However, circumstances led Pawan Kalyan to establish the Janasena party, while his friend Ali chose to join the YCP. Currently, Ali serves as a media consultant for AP Elections.

During the previous election, Pawan Kalyan faced criticism for questioning why Ali did not join his Janasena party. This upset some supporters, leading to a rift between them. As a result, Pawan Kalyan has not cast Ali in any of his films since then, and both of them have distanced themselves from each other. However, Ali made a special invitation for Pawan Kalyan to attend his daughter’s wedding, but Pawan did not attend, possibly due to personal reasons. Nevertheless, Ali’s daughter’s wedding became a topic of conversation, attracting public attention due to her connection with Pawan Kalyan.

Currently, Pawan Kalyan and Ali have not been seen together in movies for some time. However, it appears that this situation may change soon. Rumours are circulating in the film industry that Ali will be featured in the upcoming movie, OG. There is even speculation about scenes between Pawan Kalyan and Ali being planned for the new schedule, which will commence shortly. It remains to be seen how the filmmakers will respond to this news and how audiences will react to their on-screen collaboration once again.

The film OG is being directed by Sujeeth and features Pawan Kalyan as the lead actor. It is being produced by D.V.V. Danayya and the shooting for the movie is progressing swiftly, with 50 per cent already completed. If everything goes as scheduled, the producer aims to release the film in December. Additionally, Pawan Kalyan’s movie Bro with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej is set to release on July 28. Furthermore, Pawan is also involved in another project called Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, which is currently in the production stage.