Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro The Avatar Releases On Netflix

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej were recently seen sharing the screen space with the film Bro The Avatar. The film was directed by Samuthirakani and hit theatres on July 28. It is a remake of the Tamil fantasy drama Vinodaya Sitham starring Samuthirakani and Thambhi Ramaiah. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the film also had Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier in pivotal roles.

The film also has important roles played by Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu. Before the release of the film, there was a lot of hype among the fans, as they were excited to see the actor on screen. However, upon its release, the film failed to leave an impact on the audience and received mixed reviews.

Bro The Avatar failed to bring the audience to the theatres as the highly anticipated film got mixed reviews from the critics and the audience collected Rs 81 crore net in India. But now, the film is streaming on the streaming giant Netflix. Reportedly, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The production of Bro The Avatar was handled by People Media Factory in collaboration with ZEE Studios.

The audience felt that the film was not suitable for a star hero like Pawan Kalyan. Even though the Power Star entertained as much as he could with his on-screen presence, the audience felt that the protagonist, Sai Dharam Tej, was unable to lead the film. That is why the numbers of the film went downhill from the first Monday onwards. Now, the makers are expecting a better response from the film after it is released on the OTT streaming platform.

Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for the action-drama film OG. It was directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Apart from the Power Star, the project also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his pipeline.